RCIPS Graduation

May 9, 2017
Angela Sevilla
The Royal Cayman Islands Police graduated eight recruits today at the Harquail Theatre where they received their certificates.
One graduate, Nicholas Manning, was the youngest recruit of his class and is now the youngest Police Constable on island. Police Constable Nicholas Manning was also given the award for Most Improved Student. 
 
Four other awards were also given out during the ceremony. Best Academic Student and Best Overall student was awarded to Police Constable Anthony Bush. Police Constable Ricardo Brown was awarded The Best drill and Team Spirit Award.
