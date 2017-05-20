Recent Bodden Town arrests

A juvenile of Bodden Town was charged today with attempted burglary in connection with one incident, as well as another incident on a residence on Carrington Lane on the 17th of May, he will appear in court on 26th of May.

Yesterday was a busy day for police, as around 9:15 am, officers in Bodden Town intercepted a 48 year old Bodden Town man wanted in connection with criminal damage to several vehicles, he remains in custody.

And in new burglary incident in Bodden Town, Police responded to a residence on Calabash Drive where a handbag, mobile phone and wallet and a vehicle was stolen from the property.

House keys left in another vehicle parked outside was used to gain access into the house. The car was later found abandoned nearby, the incident occurred sometime Wednesday night and was discovered by residents yesterday morning.

