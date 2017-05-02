Referees: ‘We are humans too’

Referees returned to the pitch this past weekend, after a month-long strike and a call for change, citing verbal and physical abuse and discrimination from players and coaches.

Referee Instructor Alfredo Whitaker says necessary changes were needed such as the presence of police at all games and a zero tolerance policy.

Senior Referee Kedlee Powell says referees are humans too, and everyone makes mistakes.

Powell goes on to say that some understanding from both coaches and players would go a long way in repairing the relationship.

