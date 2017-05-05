Responding officer targeted following fatal East End crash

Vandals targeted the East End police officer who followed the speeding black Honda involved in Tuesday’s (2 May) fatal crash that killed four people.

The backlash involved significant damage to the officer’s private vehicle at his home. The incident happened Wednesday (3 May).

“I find this incident very troubling where an officer is diligently going about his work to protect and serve the community — is a first responder and witness to a tragic motor vehicle accident with multiple deaths — and in his own district where he lives and works, is targeted with the threat of violence and damage to his personal property,” Commissioner of Police Derek Byrnes is quoted as saying in a police statement.

“This is akin to an attack on Cayman society and the criminal justice system.”

On Tuesday (2 May) night, police say the officer registered the speeding car, activated the squad lights and turned around to follow the vehicle. Police say the speeding car was already out of sight and minutes later the officer discovered the crash. Police say there was no chase.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vandalism to call Detective Inspector Oremule at 936-8746 or the George Town station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be given at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

