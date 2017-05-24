C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News Politics

Rivers shoots holes in popular education talking point

May 23, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Education minister and West Bay South candidate Tara Rivers defended her record last night at a public meeting. 

Ms. Rivers gave attendees a rundown of her accomplishments as an independent working with the Progressives led government, and addressed an often-heard talking point many candidates have used in the campaign season.

“So you hear a lot about ‘well, you know, the problem with education or with this minister is that politicians get in the way, let the educators get on with the business of education,’ and I totally agree. But that’s exactly what we’ve been doing and what has been done under my leadership as minister of education,” said Ms. Rivers.

She said the minister’s role is setting policy objectives, and policy advisers, themselves educators, find the solutions.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: