Rivers shoots holes in popular education talking point

Education minister and West Bay South candidate Tara Rivers defended her record last night at a public meeting.

Ms. Rivers gave attendees a rundown of her accomplishments as an independent working with the Progressives led government, and addressed an often-heard talking point many candidates have used in the campaign season.

“So you hear a lot about ‘well, you know, the problem with education or with this minister is that politicians get in the way, let the educators get on with the business of education,’ and I totally agree. But that’s exactly what we’ve been doing and what has been done under my leadership as minister of education,” said Ms. Rivers.

She said the minister’s role is setting policy objectives, and policy advisers, themselves educators, find the solutions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

