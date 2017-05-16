C3 Pure Fibre
Roller Hockey: EY, Deloitte win finals

May 16, 2017
Jordan Armenise
EY faced off against the Islanders in the under 14 final this past Saturday. Both teams started off with strong defense after finishing the first two periods tied at 2. However the third period was all about offense as Jake Booker scored a hat trick in the third period to lead his team to victory defeating the Islanders 8-3.

Deloitte took on KPMG in the under 8 finals in a high scoring game. Tommy Isbister and Jagger Alban lead their team in scoring with a combined total of nine goals. This proved too much for KPMG as Deloitte went on to win 11-7.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

