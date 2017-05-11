Roller Hockey: Team Bovell excels in under-10 finals, Deloitte and Harbour Heat move on

It was a high scoring barn burner in the under-8 semi finals as Harbour Heat defeated KPMG 7-6, while Deloitte took out the Silver Wheaton Canucks 11-5, lead by Tommy Isbister and Jagger Alban.

The under-14’s hit the rink this Friday for playoff action, while in the under-10 finals, Bovell defeated PWC 5-4 in sudden death overtime, after PWC forced OT with 11 seconds left.

Highlights include goals from Morgan Malice, Christian Goulden, Matthew Huys and Justin Spencer from the under-8 semi-finals.

