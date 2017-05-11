C3 Pure Fibre
Roulstone on government: stay out of private enterprise’s way

May 10, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Independent George Town East candidate Sharon Roulstone said government red tape is hindering many great business ideas.

Speaking at Monday’s chamber forum, Ms. Roulstone said government needs to stay out of the way of private enterprise, which drives the economic fortunes of the islands. She cited cited Spinion, Ltd. as one example of a good idea strangled in red tape.

“They set up a business where they would get our iguanas and our lionfish, process them here, and export them to the United States. They made the investment, they got all the US FDA approvals, but guess where the bottleneck is: right here, in our government, four years on.” said Ms. Roulstone.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014.

