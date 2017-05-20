Rugby: RHSW Cayman lose 34-5 to USA South

Cayman’s national rugby team took to the field for their first of three games in the America’s North championship versus USA South in Marietta, Georgia this past Sunday.

The two teams battled it out at Life University playing field. USA South went up 3-0 early before adding a try. Cayman would scored their only points shortly after to make it 8-5.

USA South could not be stopped as they would pour it on, score 26 unanswered points and go on to win 34-5. USA South now sits second in the pool with 5 points. Cayman is in third with zero points, Bermuda in 4th with their loss to Mexico 59-7 on 13th May, Mexico leads the North Zone group.

