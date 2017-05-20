C3 Pure Fibre
Rugby: RHSW Cayman lose 34-5 to USA South

May 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s national rugby team took to the field for their first of three games in the America’s North championship versus USA South in Marietta, Georgia this past Sunday.

The two teams battled it out at Life University playing field. USA South went up 3-0 early before adding a try. Cayman would scored their only points shortly after to make it 8-5.

USA South could not be stopped as they would pour it on, score 26 unanswered points and go on to win 34-5. USA South now sits second in the pool with 5 points. Cayman is in third with zero points, Bermuda in 4th with their loss to Mexico 59-7 on 13th May, Mexico leads the North Zone group.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

