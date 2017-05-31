Saga captain charged in Eden Rock grounding

Charges have been laid against the captain of the 328-foot Saga container ship that damaged more than 8,300 hundred square feet of coral at Eden Rock last year. The ship’s owners and its management company were also charged.

“The charges have been filed, and the summonses have been issued,” said Mr. Slaybaugh.

Department of Environment Deputy Director Scott Slaybaugh told Cayman 27 the captain of the saga cargo ship, its owners, and its management company will likely see their day in court this September.

Last November, the 328-foot, 2,900 tonne container vessel ran aground at Eden Rock, severely damaging one of Cayman’s most popular and photogenic dive and snorkel sites.

“They did restore the reef to a certain extent, but it didn’t cover what our estimation was of the full cost of the damages, so therefore the case is going to be going to court to settle what we consider the remaining mitigation for these events,” said Mr. Slaybaugh.

Mr. Slaybaugh said while damaging coral by any means is an offence under the National Conservation Law, the DOE’s main objective is to prevent such incidents from happening in the first place.

“We feel like we can do things better to prevent these accidents,” said Mr. Slaybaugh. “Some of them were just based on errors of judgment, some of it is lack of information, those are the things we like to tackle.”

He says the DOE is working with the UK’s hydrographic office to update bathymetric data needed to update navigational charts for visiting vessels and installing a permanent mooring for mega yachts.

“This will be exclusively for mega yachts, and there will be a fee associated with using it, because it isn’t going to be free to maintain,” said Mr. Slaybaugh.

This and future mega-yacht moorings, paid for with settlement money from a January 2016 incident where Microsoft billionaire co-founder Paul Allen’s mega yacht Tatoosh damaged a coral reef on Grand Cayman’s west side, will hopefully avoid future damage to Cayman’s corals.

“Having yacht moorings here will at least give them the peace of mind that they have some place to put their vessel that would be safe and secure,” said Mr. Slaybaugh.

The DOE told Cayman 27 it hopes to install additional mega-yacht moorings in the sister islands.

