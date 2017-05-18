Sailing: ‘Loca Loki’ wins J22 at Spring Regatta

Amateur sailors set sail this past weekend at the 2017 Spring Regatta.

The much anticipated J22’s race began in Prospect at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, with Governor’s Harbor as the half way point.

Loca Loki came in 1st, lead by skipper Suvi Hayden, along with Claire Hughes , Joseph Palone and Josh Dolan. Participation was at an all-time for the event, as 21 total boats set sail in total, the most in over five years.

Matteo Cappaso won the kids championship gold fleet, while James Costa won the kids green fleet. The Catboat Premier Cup was won by Kem Jackson.

