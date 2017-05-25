Sailors hoping for more international competitions, support

In speaking with members of the sailing community over the holiday weekend at this year’s Spring Regatta, CISC Dinghy Representative Pamela Webster along with sailors Allena Rankine and Shane McDermott hope the increase in participation leads to some added international opportunities in Cayman.

With the upcoming World Championships taking place in Shanghai, China on December 9th of this year, Rankine and McDermott, two of Cayman’s premier sailors, are seemingly sailing in different paths, with funds and lack of sailors limiting options to only single dinghy races.

