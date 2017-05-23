Saunders hosts Potluck in Constituency

With the political campaign winding down as 24th May gets closer one candidate opened up his home and with his neighbours’ help, held a potluck to take the edge off the race to the Legislative Assembly.

Bodden Town West candidate Chris Saunders said he opened up his home to get closer to those living in his community however he said he is aware the move could rub some members of the community the wrong way based on the timing of his open invitation.

“This is nothing new for us so in terms of timing I know people can look at it like that but like I said this is something we normally do but because of the campaign I wasn’t able to do a lot of the stuff that we normally used to do together as a community,” Mr. Saunders said.

Mr. Saunders said there are 731 homes in the Bodden Town West community and said for the last four years he has built a relationship with most in the area.

