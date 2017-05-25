C3 Pure Fibre
Seymour emerges in Bodden Town East

May 25, 2017
Philipp Richter
Turning our attention to Bodden Town East, Condor Road had a large presence of voters waiting anxiously to find out who would be the new elected representative for the constituency, and erupted as Dwayne Seymour emerged victorious.
Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“The people have spoken and we gonna get a proper representation within the district of Bodden Town,” said a Dwayne “John John” Seymour supporter.

 Over 100 people waited outside of the Bodden Town primary school to hear which candidate was officially the declared winner of the district.

Independent candidate Dwayne “John John” Seymour was declared victor with 137 votes over incumbant PPM member Osbourne Bodden.

“He is the one that is going to change things in this district, he is the man who listens and we are going to see his actions very soon,” said Bodden Town resident, Twyla Vargas.

“Even those who didn’t support me, we now have to work for the whole district of Bodden Town East and it’s great to get my old job,” said Elected member, Dwayne “John John” Seymour.

During his campaign, Mr. Seymour was attacked on social media sites, but he says he was prepared.

“From time we started this campaign I told them I said, look, things are going to get heated and if they feel that we are ahead they are going to start attacking me in nasty ways, so we were prepared,” said Dwayne “John John” Seymour.

“We did the right thing, when they went low, we went high,” said a supporter of Dwayne Seymour.

Independents swept the Eastern districts from North Side to Prospect, leading Mr. Seymour to quip.

“Well it means that the wise men always came from the East,” said Mr. Seymour.
Dwayne Stanley “John John” Seymour won the election with 427 votes, coming in second is Cayman Democratic’s Robert Bodden with 367 votes, Osbourne Bodden from the Progressive’s party had 290 votes and independent candidate Arnold Berry had 41 votes.

