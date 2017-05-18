C3 Pure Fibre
Sharapova denied wild card

Maria Sharapova was hoping to play in the French Open but will have to wait, after being denied a wild card entry from the French Tennis Federation.  

Sharapova is fresh off her 15 month ban after testing positive for using a heart drug known as Meldonium during the 2016 Australian Open.

