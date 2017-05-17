Sharon Roulstone’s vision for George Town East

Let’s head to the electoral district of George Town East, where independent candidate Sharon Roulstone almost dropped out of the race due to a life-threatening medical illness, but after two surgeries, she’s back in and rearing to go, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Independent candidate Sharon Roulstone was recently diagnosed with skin cancer, but after two surgeries she is in the clear.

“They estimate I will live 20 years if I live right and I thought, 20 years is not a lot of time, what would I want to do in those 20 years and I had no doubt in my mind that I want to give 4 of them to serving my people,” said Independent Candidate, Sharon Roulstone.

With a new lease on life, she says she wants to make life in the constituency of George Town East better, like protecting South Sound by replanting mangroves.

“And we’re destroying our marine life, the very same thing that sustains us as a tourism destination, but people fish as well, so those little fish never have a chance to mature what are the fishermen going to catch,” said Sharon Roulstone.

For the low lying Randkye community just off the Linford Pierson, flooding is a known issue.

“And because Randyke Gardens has been in the press before because of the flooding and that type of thing, it’s not that people don’t know it exists, I think that it is not more a priority, it is very sad,” said Sharon Roulstone.

But Ms. Roulstone identified her own issue.

“You can see this has been here a long time, why has no body coming in here to try and move it,” said Sharon Roulstone.

When it comes to development, Ms. Roulstone says the National Development plan needs updating.

“That National Development plan requires that they report every five years on how the plan is being implemented, what might need to be changed but that hasn’t been done in 20 years,” said Sharon Roulstone.

She says, it is affecting how we develop today, like the Linford Pierson highway expansion, she says more foresight was needed, since it impacts the Equestrian Centre’s land.

“My daughter learnt to ride there, so to take that away deprives a lot of our children, I mean, where else are they going to go,” said Sharon Roulstone.

We want to know what you think about the upcoming elections and those involved. Use the hashtag #CaymanVotes on facebook or twitter and we’ll use your comments in our broadcasts.

