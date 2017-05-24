Skin shade and elections: does it matter?

The man who literally wrote the book on what it means to be Caymanian told Cayman 27 today’s voters are less likely to vote along racial or ethnic lines than in decades past.

Christopher A. Williams, UCCI professor and author of “Defining the Caymanian Identity” said, in old times, voters may have had more of an inclination to tick the box for a candidate that looks more like them.

Nowadays, he said it’s all about how candidates connect with voters, regardless of skin tone.

“There has to be this sort of one-on-one interaction and I think in the end, colour won’t matter because it all comes down to, am I ok, how much better off could I be under this or that person,” said Mr. Williams.

That said, Mr. Williams admits there will likely always be a racial dimension, even in a melting pot society such as ours.

