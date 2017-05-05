Slow your roll

C3 Pure Fibre
May 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
Many consider Tuesday’s crash the worst in Cayman’s recent history.
And while some are calling for more police presence to clamp down on speeding, others disagree, saying the onus is on the driver to keep themselves and others, safe on the road.

Gilroy “Job” McDowell has been teaching people how to drive for over a decade and says he stresses to students not to have a need for speed.

“Once you start speeding, the car can get out of control, because of skidding, when a car starts skidding, it’s not smooth tire or anything like that, it’s the drivers problem,” said Mr. Gilroy “Job” McDowell.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service crime statistics report released in February showed speeding in 2016 increased by 42% over 2015 while fatal accidents were down by 50%.

“So either you make up your mind to stop or you decide to speed and nine chances out of 10, the speeding is what makes you hell, because you cannot control the car because these cars is so fast and once you speed up it becomes light and you enter trouble,” said Mr. Gilroy “Job” McDowell.

Police say the black Honda that crossed the center line and collided with a Kia Rio was “excessively” speeding. Four died in that wreck.

“Because I heard from the news that when the police car turns around this car was out of sight and if you were out of sight so fast, then you know, speeding is involved,” said Mr. Gilroy “Job” McDowell.

Mr. Job shares with us an important lesson.

“You don’t have to speed, if you are going  somewhere, leave on time, 15-20 mins before, you don’t get out of your bed at 7 o’clock to reach work at 7 o’clock,” said Mr. Gilroy “Job” McDowell.

He says your life and the lives of others depends on it.

936-5958 / 946-6254
949-7777 / 949-4222 / 800-tips
Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them as soon as possible.
They also believe the three UK visitors involved may have close friends or family that live on island and they’re hoping to speak with them as well.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

