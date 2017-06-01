Smooth swearing-in for Progressives-led National Unity Government

Cayman’s new national unity government has been sworn-in with Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin once again at the helm and Moses Kirkconnell as his deputy.

This time he has CDP leader McKeeva Bush in the Speaker’s chair. CDP members Bernie Bush and Captain Eugene Ebanks, as well as, Independents Tara Rivers, Austin Harris and Dwayne Seymour on his side of the aisle.

After a rough six days it was smooth sailing for Premier McLaughlin and his new government of national unity today (31 May) as they formally took office.

“It has not been easy getting here but I am delighted to have a Government that I think I can actually work with and continue to achieve good things for our country,” Mr McLaughlin said.

And with a sign on the dotted line Premier McLaughlin achieved a consecutive term in office a first for Cayman also a first. An administration made up of Cayman’s two main parties and Independent members.

“I give the country the assurance that all members of this Government are equal partners at the table,” Mr McLaughlin said.

And after a bruising campaign and an even more tumultuous week following the election results Premier McLaughlin looked ahead for the country.

“I am confident that as Caymanian we will also demonstrate our maturity, duty and commitment to the national good by working together to move our country forward,” the Premier said.

Mr McLaughlin, in his address, acknowledged there will be challenges ahead when different groups come together, but “it will challenge us to work through those differences, but the process of doing so I believe will lead to potentially better decisions. I look forward to robust but ultimately fruitful debate in the context of a government of national unity.”

Now that the dust has settled and the competition is over. He said it’s time to get down to work.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

