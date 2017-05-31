Speaker role ‘not as neutral’ as some may think, says Bush

On the eve of swearing in, Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush gave Cayman 27 his take on the new dynamic in the Legislative Assembly as the Government of National Unity prepares to take power.

Mr. Bush will transition from Opposition Leader to a new role, as the Speaker of the House, a position that’s theoretically neutral. Mr. Bush told Cayman 27 he expects to wield some influence on policy from the speaker’s chair.

“It won’t be as neutral as some people think,” said Mr. Bush. “The speaker is neutral and the Legislative Assembly will be under me. I have a role in helping to influence government policy, not on everything, because it is teamwork.”

Mr. Bush showed Cayman 27 a draft ‘heads of’ agreement. Mr. Bush said it includes priorities taken from the CDP manifesto he’s hopeful both parties can come together to work on.

