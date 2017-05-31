C3 Pure Fibre
Speaker role ‘not as neutral’ as some may think, says Bush

May 30, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

On the eve of swearing in, Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush gave Cayman 27 his take on the new dynamic in the Legislative Assembly as the Government of National Unity prepares to take power.

Mr. Bush will transition from Opposition Leader to a new role, as the Speaker of the House, a position that’s theoretically neutral. Mr. Bush told Cayman 27 he expects to wield some influence on policy from the speaker’s chair.

“It won’t be as neutral as some people think,” said Mr. Bush. “The speaker is neutral and the Legislative Assembly will be under me. I have a role in helping to influence government policy, not on everything, because it is teamwork.”

Mr. Bush showed Cayman 27 a draft ‘heads of’ agreement. Mr. Bush said it includes priorities taken from the CDP manifesto he’s hopeful both parties can come together to work on. 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community.

