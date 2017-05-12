Special op vets dive Cayman waters to honour fellow military divers

On Friday six US and UK based Special Operations Forces Veterans dove into Cayman waters to honor their fellow military divers.

A 70 pound bronze and concrete memorial monument was laid at the base of Grand Cayman’s mermaid statue off the coast of Sunset House.

It is in dedication to all of the military combat divers who have served their countries.

Force Blue is an organisation made up of retired military forces who now apply their skills learned in combat to help conserve the oceans critically endangered ecosystem.

