Strategy in education

Budding chess masters challenged Grand Master Nigel Short at the George Town library yesterday in one of the worlds oldest games.

The Cayman Chess club put on this event, to raise 50 thousand dollars and awareness to implement a chess program in the schools.

Organizers say chess benefits students, from teaching them how to problem solve to learning about the consequences of their actions.

“Learning is not the only reason to play chess, it’s also a fun game, but one of the things it can help with, thinking ahead, focusing as well as respectful competition,” said Shaun Tracey from the Cayman Chess Club.

25 students participated in the event, organizers say the programme will be implemented in all Government schools for this coming new school year.

