Supporters react to Kenneth Bryan’s victory

May 25, 2017
Mario Grey
It was one of the most hotly contested races in the 2017 general election and in the end George Town Central voters elected independent Kenneth Bryan to represent them in the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Bryan’s supporters celebrated his victory throughout the night and others like Mr. Robert Prendergast continued the celebrations Thursday (25 May) with Mr. Bryan’s father and other supporters.

“We know Mr. Lonnie for a long time and we are happy to see one of our locals representing for the Cayman people and it’s real good you know and we’re all happy here celebrating,” Mr. Prendergast said.

The voters said Mr. Bryan’s 52-vote victory represents a win for those forgotten in society.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

