Supporters react to Kenneth Bryan’s victory

It was one of the most hotly contested races in the 2017 general election and in the end George Town Central voters elected independent Kenneth Bryan to represent them in the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Bryan’s supporters celebrated his victory throughout the night and others like Mr. Robert Prendergast continued the celebrations Thursday (25 May) with Mr. Bryan’s father and other supporters.

“We know Mr. Lonnie for a long time and we are happy to see one of our locals representing for the Cayman people and it’s real good you know and we’re all happy here celebrating,” Mr. Prendergast said.

The voters said Mr. Bryan’s 52-vote victory represents a win for those forgotten in society.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

