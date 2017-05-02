Suspect in double shooting remains in custody

Police arrest one suspect in last Thursday’s (27 April) double shooting outside Banana’s night club.

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday as investigations into the early morning shooting continued.

Police declined to say if the shooting was gang related.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when two men wearing black clothing and white masks opened fire on the victims in the car park outside Banana’s restaurant and bar.

The two victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were treated and released from hospital shortly after the shooting.

Police are appealing for information from patrons who may have been at the nightclub at the time of the shooting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

