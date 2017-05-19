Suspect in February nightclub shooting in court

One of the suspects in the February shooting outside of Fete Nightclub pleads not guilty to all 7 charges.

Police say Takesha Mothem helped orchestrate the attack with her husband.

One of the victims was shot in the chest while the other was pistol whipped in the incident.

Mrs. Mothem is charged with threats to kill, possession of a firearm, intent to do grievous bodily harm and two charges each of assault causing actual bodily harm and attempted murder.

Police state that Mrs. Mothem lied on several occasions about what happened and claim to have identified her on CCTV from the nightclub.

But that evidence is still under investigation.

The defendant is 5 months pregnant and is being held at Fairbanks prison.

The trial for Mrs. Mothem begins on 10th July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

