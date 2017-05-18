Swimming: ‘Lil John’ takes 800 meter sea swim

Cayman’s swimmers took to the open water for the first 800 meter race of 2017 in Saturday’s Sea Swim.

The event began with a beach start, as swimmers then swam a rectangular course and finished back on the sand.

John Bodden finished 1st with a time of 10.47, with Rory Barrett placing 2nd with a time of 10.49, and Zachary Moore finishing 3rd with a time of 10.50.

Jonathan Key finished 4th, Liam Henry came in 5th, Cole Morgan placed 6th, while Avery Lambert was the first female across the finish line in 9th.

