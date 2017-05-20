Tag Heuer Guy Harvey Second Edition watches launch

The second edition Tag Heuer Guy Harvey Limited Edition watches have officially launched at a VIP event in Rum Point.

Kirk Freeport revealed the immense success of the first edition; which brought in a 95,000 US dollar donation from them for the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

The second edition features 400 pieces available for men and 200 for women. The exclusive watches are priced at US $1,430 for men and US $1,600 for women.

The new watches were presented at the special launch event as a surprise to Mr and Mrs Harvey whose foundation is dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the ocean.

