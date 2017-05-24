C3 Pure Fibre
May 23, 2017
Philipp Richter
Teens got the shock of a lifetime over the weekend at Teen Maze. 

It’s a simulation exercise teaching children about the consequences of their actions, from the effects of teenage pregnancy, to what the juvenile court will do to your future when seeking employment. The Department of Children and Family services added a dirt bike crash scenario as they say it is a trending social issue this year, and wanted to show the participants why it is important to drive safely.

“Because it makes you think what you are going to do before you do it, and just like all the posters, think before you speak,” said participant, Thiy-Ru Nixon.

“And hopefully whenever a situation like these are presented to them in the future that they know there are resources out there for them to be able to help them make better choices,” said Cassandra Fearon from the Department of Children and Family services.
Over 60 teens  participated in the event.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

