Teenager arrested in connection with burnt dog cruelty case

May 22, 2017
Joe Avary
Police have arrested a North Side teenager for suspicion of animal cruelty after a pregnant dog was set on fire earlier this month.

Disturbing pictures show the injuries sustained in the 13 May incident, including second and third degree burns to the animal’s abdominal area. The dog is recovering, but its litter did not survive.

Police told Cayman 27 an 18-year old man was arrested Sunday (21 May) in connection with that incident. He’s currently on police bail.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

