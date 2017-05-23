Teenager arrested in connection with burnt dog cruelty case

Police have arrested a North Side teenager for suspicion of animal cruelty after a pregnant dog was set on fire earlier this month.

Disturbing pictures show the injuries sustained in the 13 May incident, including second and third degree burns to the animal’s abdominal area. The dog is recovering, but its litter did not survive.

Police told Cayman 27 an 18-year old man was arrested Sunday (21 May) in connection with that incident. He’s currently on police bail.

