Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday (23 May) in connection with a pair of Bodden Town burglaries.

Detectives arrested a 17-year old West Bay boy in connection with a burglary on Will T Road on 15 May. Alcohol and a small quantity of cash were taken among other items. He has been charged with burglary and appeared in court Thursday (25 May).

A 17-year old Bodden Town boy was arrested in connection with a burglary on Nash St. on 13 May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print