Would Cuba’s Anderson Cabello’s golden goal in the 66th minute of the finals prove to be the best in the tournament? How about Manchester City’s Max Bardell missile-like header in the 40th minute? Don’t forget about Cayman’s Gunnar Studdenhoff solid array of goals, not to mention a brilliant array of passing by IMG Academy that finished on the foot of Cole Tetler.
Check out our Top 5 Goals of the Under-15 Youth Football Cup!
Top 5 Goals of the Under-15 Youth Football Cup
