Top Story: PR pressure continues to mount for applicants

May 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
Cayman Islands law firm HSM recently took the unusual action of sending a mass e-mail to clients stuck in the country’s permanent residency impasse.

The e-mail explained how Cayman got to a point where not a single PR application has been processed since 2013 and more than 1,000 applicants remain in limbo with their careers and families waiting in the balance.

HSM Attorney Alastair David joins Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo live on set to talk about the situation and how it impacts applicants and non-applicants alike.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

