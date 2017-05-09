Top Story: PR pressure continues to mount for applicants

Cayman Islands law firm HSM recently took the unusual action of sending a mass e-mail to clients stuck in the country’s permanent residency impasse.

The e-mail explained how Cayman got to a point where not a single PR application has been processed since 2013 and more than 1,000 applicants remain in limbo with their careers and families waiting in the balance.

HSM Attorney Alastair David joins Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo live on set to talk about the situation and how it impacts applicants and non-applicants alike.

