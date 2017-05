Thieves strike at Spotts beach after tourists leave their belongings unattended. According to police, officers responded to the call Monday morning around 9:30. A brown tote bag and a Kenneth Cole backpack vanished after being left unattended briefly on a bench.

Two wallets, out-of-country ID’s, credit cards, two iPhones, some cash, and rental car keys were all taken. The rental car, however, was not taken.





