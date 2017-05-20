Track and Field: CIAA announces Island Games team

The Cayman Islands Athletic Association has released the names of the track and field athletes it will send to Gotland, Sweden to compete at the 2017 Islands Games starting 24 June:
Women: 5 total
Daneliz Thomas: Javelin
Lacee Barnes: Shot Put, Discus
Aijah Lewis: High Jump
Pearl Morgan: 400m
Shalysa Wray: 400m
Men: 10 total
Lamar Reid: High Jump
Jamal Walton: 100m, 200m, 400m
Kemar Hyman: 100m
Carl Morgan: Triple Jump
Ronald Forbes: 110mh
Daujaughn Murray: 200m
Alex Pascal: Javelin
Dominic Dyer: 1500m, 5000m
Tajh Lewis: 800m
Jeavhaun Jackson: 400mh
The team above is currently unofficial as the athletes must still accept their position on the team.
