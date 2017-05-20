C3 Pure Fibre
Track and Field: CIAA announces Island Games team

May 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Athletic Association has released the names of the track and field athletes it will send to Gotland, Sweden to compete at the 2017 Islands Games starting 24 June:

Women: 5 total
Daneliz Thomas: Javelin 
Lacee Barnes: Shot Put, Discus 
Aijah Lewis: High Jump 
Pearl Morgan: 400m 
Shalysa Wray: 400m 
  
Men: 10 total 
Lamar Reid: High Jump 
Jamal Walton: 100m, 200m, 400m 
Kemar Hyman: 100m 
Carl Morgan: Triple Jump 
Ronald Forbes: 110mh  
Daujaughn Murray: 200m 
Alex Pascal: Javelin 
Dominic Dyer: 1500m, 5000m 
Tajh Lewis: 800m 
Jeavhaun Jackson: 400mh 
 
The team above is currently unofficial as the athletes must still accept their position on the team. 

