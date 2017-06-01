Track and Field: Dyer, Francis impress abroad

Cayman’s track and field athletes continue to impress at the international level.

345 Athletics Club runner and distance specialist ‘The Dominator’, Dominic Dyer competed this past weekend at the Golden South Track meet in Clermont, Florida. In the men’s outdoor mile, Dyer finished 3rd with a time of 4:23.86.

Falcon Athletics Jaden Francis competed at the Atlanta Georgia International Relays this past weekend and she is bringing home two brand new pieces of hardware. Francis competed in both the 200 and 400 meters, setting her new personal best of 58.37 second in the finals of the 400, achieving a bronze medal out of a field of 31 athletes in her age group. In the 200-meter finals, Francis won a silver medal out of a field of 47 athletes in a time of 26.66.

