C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

Track and Field: Dyer, Francis impress abroad

May 31, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s track and field athletes continue to impress at the international level. 

345 Athletics Club runner and distance specialist ‘The Dominator’, Dominic Dyer competed this past weekend at the Golden South Track meet in Clermont, Florida. In the men’s outdoor mile, Dyer finished 3rd with a time of 4:23.86.

Falcon Athletics Jaden Francis competed at the Atlanta Georgia International Relays this past weekend and she is bringing home two brand new pieces of hardware. Francis competed in both the 200 and 400 meters, setting her new personal best of 58.37 second in the finals of the 400, achieving a bronze medal out of a field of 31 athletes in her age group. In the 200-meter finals, Francis won a silver medal out of a field of 47 athletes in a time of 26.66.

About the author

View All Posts

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: