C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News Sports

Track and Field: Larner raises questions about unfair qualifying times

May 18, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

A CIAA selection committee member, 345 Athletic Club President Derek Larner is speaking out against what he feels are a string of questionable decisions by the Cayman Islands Athletics Association that have negatively affected athletes from his club. Larner says the CIAA had seemingly agreed to the qualifying times needed for athletes to be eligible for the 2017 Islands Games on 12th January, set by the committee to which Larner belongs.

However on 7th February, almost a month into the track and field season, the CIAA changed 11 of the qualifying times without notification to CIAA members, directly affecting a runner from his club who had met a qualifying time in the women’s 800 meters in a track meet on 21st January with a time of 2:16.0 (the original qualifying time was set 2:17.00, and then changed to 2:13.20). Larner says this change, along with a change made in the women’s 1500 meters are ‘disproportionate’ to what a female runner can achieve, and is an example of how female distance runners are being pushed out of opportunities at the international level.

The current unofficial Cayman national record in the women’s 1500 meters is 4:48.10, while the new qualifying time is now set at 4:30.00.

Cayman 27 sent Mr. Larner’s concerns to CIAA Vice-President Cydonie Mothersill who said the CIAA will provide an official response to all of these concerns for tomorrow’s sports headlines.

About the author

View All Posts

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: