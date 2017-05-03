Track and Field: Walton breaks two national records

Cayman’s Jamal Walton broke two Cayman National track and field records this past week at the FHSAA Region 4A4 Championships this past Thursday.

Walton clocked in at 20.57 in the 200 meters and 45.70 in the 400 meters.

Both races put Walton 2nd overall for the fastest time among all American high schools for the year.

The 200 meter record of 45.99 was previously held by Cayman’s Kemar Hyman, while the 400 meter time of record was Walton’s own time from July of 2015.

