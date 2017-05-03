C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Track and Field: Walton breaks two national records

May 2, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Jamal Walton broke two Cayman National track and field records this past week at the FHSAA Region 4A4 Championships this past Thursday.

Walton clocked in at 20.57 in the 200 meters and 45.70 in the 400 meters.

Both races put Walton 2nd overall for the fastest time among all American high schools for the year.

The 200 meter record of 45.99 was previously held by Cayman’s Kemar Hyman, while the 400 meter time of record was Walton’s own time from July of 2015.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: