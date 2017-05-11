C3 Pure Fibre
Track stars abroad

May 10, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s CARIFTA gold medalist Jamal Walton of Miramar High School in Florida recently competed at the FGSAA State Meet between   5th and 6th May. In the 100-meters, Walton placed 5th with a time of 10.87 seconds. In the 4×400 meter relays, Miramar placed second with a time of 3.15.70, only a half second behind the winner. In the 400 meters, Walton placed 1st with a time of 46.11. Walton also won 1st in the 200 meters coming in at 21.31.

Cayman’s Alex Pascal of the University of Missouri continued his strong season at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. Pascal finished 3rd in the javelin with a distance of 58.45 meters. Pascal also competed at the Arkansas John McDonnell Invitational, throwing for a season record of 65.18 meters, that was good for 2nd. On the season, Pascal has finished 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in 3 competitions.

Cayman’s Nate Patterson of Wingate University continues to push in both the long jump and triple jump, as he recently competed at the Wingate Invitational. Patterson placed 2nd in the long jump with a time of 7.20m, only .1 meters behind first. In the triple jump, Patterson placed 2nd again, this time with a distance of 14.44 meters.

