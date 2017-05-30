C3 Pure Fibre
News

Trio in court for unlicensed firearm

May 29, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

A trio is in Grand Court answering to possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Andy Barnes, Yannick McLaughlin and Amber Yates were all arrested in March of last year after police officers searched a residence on Crewe road in George Town.

Upon searching the home, the officers recovered a loaded .38 revolver with six rounds of ammunition in a microwave oven. Prosecution said forensics link Barnes and Yates to the the gun.

In addition the Prosecution said Police interviewed Mr. McLaughlin to which he initially denied knowing anything about the firearm however he later admitted handling the gun after police asked him if DNA would be found on the weapon.

The case is still ongoing.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

