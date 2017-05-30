Trio in court for unlicensed firearm

A trio is in Grand Court answering to possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Andy Barnes, Yannick McLaughlin and Amber Yates were all arrested in March of last year after police officers searched a residence on Crewe road in George Town.

Upon searching the home, the officers recovered a loaded .38 revolver with six rounds of ammunition in a microwave oven. Prosecution said forensics link Barnes and Yates to the the gun.

In addition the Prosecution said Police interviewed Mr. McLaughlin to which he initially denied knowing anything about the firearm however he later admitted handling the gun after police asked him if DNA would be found on the weapon.

The case is still ongoing.

