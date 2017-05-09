C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Under-15 Youth Football Cup recap

May 8, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The 2017 Under-15 Cayman Airways Youth Football Cup came to an entertaining conclusion Sunday evening at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

In a rematch of last year’s cup finals that saw Manchester City defeat Cuba 8-0, it was evident early on this would be a different game. With both teams demonstrating strong defense, the game went scoreless at the half. However, both teams came out firing in the second, starting with an excitable sequence in the 40th minute that began with a strong rush by Kane Hosler and ended with a missile-like header by City’s Max Bardell, briefly gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

However, Cuba’s Yasniel Rodriguez quickly scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute. With time running out, Cuba’s Anderson Cabello picked the pocket of Bardell and proceeded to score the game winner in the 66th minute, giving Cuba a 2-1 championship win.

Cuba’s team captain York Gonzales Bullana was named tournament MVP, while his teammate, Jarion Gonsales Cabrera won the Golden Glove Award for the best goalkeeper.

With Cavaliers SC easily defeating IMG Academy 4-1 in the opening day of the tournament, the 3rd place game had plenty at stake. With a slow pace to begin, Cavaliers’ Tyrese Durant scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute, giving the Jamaican side a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Academy came out strong in the second half, but Cavaliers’ Isaac Scott was able to beat the keeper in the 46th minute for a 2-0 lead, halting any of Academy’s momentum. In the 58th minute, Cavaliers’ Alex Johnson put the game out of reach permanently, scoring the third and final goal of the game to secure 3rd place for Jamaicans with a 3-0 win.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: