Under-15 Youth Football Cup recap

The 2017 Under-15 Cayman Airways Youth Football Cup came to an entertaining conclusion Sunday evening at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

In a rematch of last year’s cup finals that saw Manchester City defeat Cuba 8-0, it was evident early on this would be a different game. With both teams demonstrating strong defense, the game went scoreless at the half. However, both teams came out firing in the second, starting with an excitable sequence in the 40th minute that began with a strong rush by Kane Hosler and ended with a missile-like header by City’s Max Bardell, briefly gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

However, Cuba’s Yasniel Rodriguez quickly scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute. With time running out, Cuba’s Anderson Cabello picked the pocket of Bardell and proceeded to score the game winner in the 66th minute, giving Cuba a 2-1 championship win.

Cuba’s team captain York Gonzales Bullana was named tournament MVP, while his teammate, Jarion Gonsales Cabrera won the Golden Glove Award for the best goalkeeper.

With Cavaliers SC easily defeating IMG Academy 4-1 in the opening day of the tournament, the 3rd place game had plenty at stake. With a slow pace to begin, Cavaliers’ Tyrese Durant scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute, giving the Jamaican side a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Academy came out strong in the second half, but Cavaliers’ Isaac Scott was able to beat the keeper in the 46th minute for a 2-0 lead, halting any of Academy’s momentum. In the 58th minute, Cavaliers’ Alex Johnson put the game out of reach permanently, scoring the third and final goal of the game to secure 3rd place for Jamaicans with a 3-0 win.

