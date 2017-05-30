Unity Government announced, Progressives, CDP and two Independents join

Cayman has its new Government.

The Progressives, the CDP and two Independents have formed the new administration in a unity government.

The alliance announcement, which came this afternoon (29 May), sees Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin returns to the helm and CDP leader McKeeva Bush as Speaker of the House.

Details of the agreement between the parties are being finalised in terms of Cabinet assignments.

But Mr McLaughlin says he has the full support of his team for the coalition.

Independents Tara Rivers and Austin Harris have joined with the Progressives to form the Government and Mr McLaughlin says a third Independent may be crossing over soon if things go well.

Mr Harris will take up a Councillor post. CDP members Bernie Bush and Captain Eugene Bush have been given Councillor positions.

He said the party has offered seats to Independents Dwayne Seymour and Chris Saunders to give Bodden Town a seat in the Government.

Mr McLaughlin said he is pleased with the government he has formed as it reflects the will of the people. As for its longevity given the events of Friday (26 May) when Mr Bush pulled out of the first deal with the Progressives.

“You cannot guarantee that the Government is going to hold and be intact and remain at the end. There are all sorts of issues and pressures that come to bear over the course of the term. But I believe that this Government has a good chance as any to not only just hold together but to achieve what is in the next interest of the Cayman Islands over the course of the next term,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Now all eyes will turn to the LA for the swearing in of the new administration and the Opposition. News of the alliance did not come as a surprise to Bodden Town West Independent Chris Saunders.

“It sadden me from a democratic standpoint where people voted for change, but both leaders of both political parties came together to usurp the will of the people just for their own grasp for power and that is disappointing, but those are the things we know existed and that is why we ran in the first place,” Mr Saunders said.

He said the remaining Independents will continue their discussions to nominate an Opposition Leader. The most likely candidate is East End MLA Arden McLean.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

