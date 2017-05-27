UPDATE: CDP changes course, strikes deal with independents

It appears the deal brokered earlier Friday (27 May) between The Progressives and the Cayman Democratic Party is off.

According to Hon. McKeeva Bush and Dr. Steve Tomlinson, the CDP has now reached an agreement with eight of the independent elected members to form a Government.

Cayman 27 understands Mr. Bush will serve as Premier while the cabinet will include Bodden Town West member Chris Saunders, George Town Central’s Kenneth Bryant, Bodden Town East member Dwayne Seymour, Prospect member Austin Harris and Newlands member Alva Suckoo, who will also serve as Deputy Premier.

Dr. Steve Tomlinson, who helped fund several of the independent candidates in the 2017 campaign race, confirmed the details early Saturday (27 May) morning.

Mr. Bush said Governor H.E. Helen Kilpatrick is being notified of the change in plans. He said the swearing in ceremony, for now, is planned for Wednesday 31 May.

Cayman 27 will bring you updates on this developing story as they become available.

