C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

UPDATE: CDP changes course, strikes deal with independents

May 27, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

It appears the deal brokered earlier Friday (27 May) between The Progressives and the Cayman Democratic Party is off.

According to Hon. McKeeva Bush and Dr. Steve Tomlinson, the CDP has now reached an agreement with eight of the independent elected members to form a Government.

Cayman 27 understands Mr. Bush will serve as Premier while the cabinet will include Bodden Town West member Chris Saunders, George Town Central’s Kenneth Bryant, Bodden Town East member Dwayne Seymour, Prospect member Austin Harris and Newlands member Alva Suckoo, who will also serve as Deputy Premier.

Dr. Steve Tomlinson, who helped fund several of the independent candidates in the 2017 campaign race, confirmed the details early Saturday (27 May) morning.

Mr. Bush said Governor H.E. Helen Kilpatrick is being notified of the change in plans. He said the swearing in ceremony, for now, is planned for Wednesday 31 May.

Cayman 27 will bring you updates on this developing story as they  become available.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: