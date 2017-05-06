Vandals deface Tara Rivers campaign sign overnight

Candidates banded together to condemn the vandalism of a campaign sign for independent West Bay South candidate Tara Rivers.

Vandals defaced this sign alongside the busy West Bay roundabout sometime last night, using what appears to be brown spray paint.

Ms. Rivers said it shows she’s making an impact in the race. “It’s very unfortunate that some people feel it necessary to resort to such behavior,” Ms. Rivers told Cayman 27 in a text message.

The Elections Office reminds us that defacing or mutilating a political sign is a criminal offense.

