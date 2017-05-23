Volleyball: Youth Clinic attendance rises

Youth Volleyball hopefuls gathered at Public Beach Saturday morning to gain some basic volleyball skills with some of the senior beach volleyball players from the national program.

The clinic saw an increase in attendance from the first clinic, only three weeks ago.

CIVF President Kennedy McGowan says “the youth program is intent on providing kids the opportunity to have fun while learning the sport in a safe environment.

Cayman has low cost natural resources, the beach, to foster the development of young athletes who may have potential of aspiring to the elite level.”

