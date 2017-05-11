Vote buying caution issued

Election Supervisor Wesley Howell is sending a warning to all candidates and their agents to stay within the law when it comes to refreshments as it could take them into the dangerous terrain of vote buying.

Mr Howell says his office has been receiving calls from the public about lavish spreads at meetings.

Those complaints have been forwarded to the police, but he says by the time the calls come in the evidence is already eaten.

“If you think somebody is doing something that they ought not to then please report to the police. My recommendation to the candidates and their agents, you know what the law is and keep it reasonable otherwise you run the risk of running afoul of the law,” Mr Howell said.

With 14 days left to elections Mr Howell says he expects the election fever will continue to rise, but he says his staff is keeping an eye on all activities.

