West Bay Central candidates differ on border solutions

Chamber candidates’ forums continued last night in West Bay Central, where four-term incumbent Captain Eugene Ebanks of the CDP and independent challenger and political newcomer Katherine Ebanks-Wilks squared off.

The two tackled topics from education and employment, to crime, gangs, and drug abuse, and offered some difference in opinion on how to stem the tide of drugs into our country.

“The boats that we have in the ocean are not sufficient, and when I say we need to get creative, there’s a lot of inexpensive ways we can do this, by getting infrared drones,” said Ms. Ebanks-Wilks.

“The drones are good for 20 minutes or 40 minutes maximum, but a radar station is there 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” countered Mr. Ebanks.

