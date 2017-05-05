C3 Pure Fibre
West Bay Central candidates differ on border solutions

May 4, 2017
Joe Avary
Chamber candidates’ forums continued last night in West Bay Central, where four-term incumbent Captain Eugene Ebanks of the CDP and independent challenger and political newcomer Katherine Ebanks-Wilks squared off.

The two tackled topics from education and employment, to crime, gangs, and drug abuse, and offered some difference in opinion on how to stem the tide of drugs into our country.

“The boats that we have in the ocean are not sufficient, and when I say we need to get creative, there’s a lot of inexpensive ways we can do this, by getting infrared drones,” said Ms. Ebanks-Wilks.

“The drones are good for 20 minutes or 40 minutes maximum, but a radar station is there 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” countered Mr. Ebanks.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

