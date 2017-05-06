C3 Pure Fibre
West Bay North candidates share ideas to reverse declining salaries

May 5, 2017
West Bay North candidates Bernie Bush of the CDP and independents Mervin Smith and Sarah Orrett-Ebanks squared off in a lively forum last night right here on Cayman 27.

The candidates took on issues of relevance in the constituency, like subsidies for the Turtle Centre, building a high school in West Bay, and how to reduce gun violence.

Each candidate put forth their ideas to buck the trend of stagnant or declining salaries.

“We are promoting a hotel tourism initiative, where every Caymanian who is in the hotel tourism industry, restaurants included, not in a managerial or supervisory position receives $500 from the government,” said Mr. Smith.

“We have to directly make legislation to make these people pay our people what they are worth, and we have to stop driving down the wages by importing certain cheap labour,” said Mr. Bush.

“It’s absolute a slap in the face,” said Ms. Orrett-Ebanks. “We need a minimum wage, we have to remember that right now the minimum wage for people that are here in the Cayman Islands should be no less than $12 an hour due to the fact that we live here, we do not send our money back home Western Union, we pay our bills right here.”

Mr. Smith also advocated for a $10 minimum wage for those in the construction industry.

