West Bay voters reject change, return all 4 MLAs to house

While many political pundits would label 2017 a ‘change’ election, the landscape remains the same in the district of West Bay, where all four incumbents hung on, notching decisive victories in their respective electoral districts.

After a day of polling that saw more than 3,400 West Bayers cast ballots, it didn’t take long for results to start coming in, starting in West Bay North.

Bernie Bush of the CDP defeated independents Mervin Smith and Sarah Orrett-Ebanks, and just down the road in West Bay West, party leader McKeeva Bush and his supporters also celebrated victory.

“Any words to your challengers?” asked Cayman 27’s Joe Avary, who was there when Mr. Bush’s total was announced.

“My challengers,” said Mr. Bush. “Well, they’ve lost.”

Mr. Bush racked up more than 70% of the vote, tallying more total votes than any other candidate in any district.

Over in West Bay Central, Captain Eugene Ebanks received a conciliatory hug from political newcomer Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, who came up short by just 93 votes.

“I’m trusting that we’ll get one more seat, that would put us in the drivers seat, it would put us in the drivers position,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Ultimately, the CDP did not secure a fourth seat. Crowds gathered to await results at Centennial Towers, just down the way from the West Bay South polling place, where Tara Rivers celebrated a decisive victory over CDP candidate John Jefferson, Jr.

“I’m so thankful and so grateful for the support I’ve gotten in the district of West Bay South, the electoral district of West Bay South.

While the winds of change reshaped much of the country’s political landscape in one historic night, West Bay votes for four more years of the same.

