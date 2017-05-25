West Bayers flock to polls on Election day

Voters were lined up bright and early to cast their ballots Wednesday morning in West Bay. More than 4,700 are registered in the district, which is carved into four geographical constituencies under the One Person One Vote system.

After eight weeks of campaigning, Election day is finally here. West Bay West voters queued up to cast their ballots, but none earlier than Leroy Huffington Bodden, who was first in line to mark his “X” at the John A. Cumber primary school polling location.

“I came here from six o’clock in the morning,” he said.

Another voter, who decined to share his name, said he’s voting with the next generation in mind.

“Being a second time voter, I encourage every young person to come out and do the same thing,” said the man, who siad he had his candidate picked well in advance of Election day. “No matter what it is, it’s your duty to vote, especially me, my reason for voting is I have two kids.”

West Bay Central’s Katherine Ebanks-Wilks said election day is full of excitement for a first time candidate.

“I must say today is the first time I’ve ever been so excited about voting because it was the first time I could vote for myself,” said Ms. Ebanks-Wilks. “So, yeah, it was a good feeling and it’s nice to see everybody coming out this morning.”

For West Bay North candidate Mervin Smith said he has put in the work, now he awaits results just like the rest of us.

“I’m confident, I’m not over-confident, but I’m confident that the type of campaign we won has reached a lot of people,” said Mr. Smith. “The numbers will bear themselves out, but I’m very pleased with everything today.”

West Bay West candidate Daphne Orrett said the energy she’s seen from the electorate is inspiring.

“It isn’t just a matter of, ‘I want to get this over with,’ they really feel like very much a part of the activities today, and very much a part of the electoral process,” she said.

Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush was among the first to cast his ballot. Mr. Bush told Cayman 27 he’s optimistic for an early night, relative to past elections.

“It shouldn’t be an all night vigil, we should be finished hopefully about 10 o’clock, 9 o’clock we should be knowing what the trend is,” said Mr. Bush.

West Bay South candidate Tara Rivers said no matter the results, the country must move forward.

“In the end, there will be 19 persons that are returned in each of the constituencies, and we just have to make sure we continue to support each of those for the betterment of our country,” said Ms. Rivers.

Ms. Rivers hinted at a couple of “glitches” in the voting this morning, but wouldn’t elaborate. Otherwise, it appears the process went rather smoothly in all four West Bay polling places.

