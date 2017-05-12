Whelk season closed

The Department of Environment (DOE) wants to remind the public that fishing for conch and whelk in Cayman waters is now prohibited.

The DOE says the closed season is important for the continued sustainability of conch and whelk, as this is the time they reproduce the most.

Purchasing, taking, receiving or possessing any conch and whelk originating from Cayman waters is unlawful during this time.

The fishing of lobster is also currently prohibited. Open season for lobster begins 1st December.

Open season for conch and whelks commences 1st November.

Persons who suspect there is any poaching of whelk, conch or lobster should call the police or report to the Department of Environment (DOE).

